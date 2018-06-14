BJP demands its state media team to furnish names of 10 articulate and ideologically sound young ppl

New Delhi: Office bearers of the state media departments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been asked to come prepared with a list of ten young men and women each who are articulate enough to handle the media. These men and women should not be more than the age group 30 years and should be able to put works of the BJP government to media in a better manner and most importantly they must be ideologically sound.

The meeting of the BJP media team from across the country is scheduled for Friday in New Delhi. The meeting is likely to be attended by the Party President Amit Shah and National organising secretary of the party Ram Lal. The BJP has already started its election preparations by slew of measures and activities in the past month. The party is trying every bit to prepare not only the party workers but also how to handle campaign led by the opposition parties against it.

Sources said that the party has asked its state media department and others people with the media team to come prepared with the list of state leaders, MLAs, MPs, district Presidents and others who have been entrusted with the responsibility of meeting imminent persons. They have also been asked to prepare the profile of such people with whom these leaders have already met in their Sampark for Samarthan campaign.

The Party is expected to deliberate upon these activities and to choose the next course of action in tomorrow's meeting in which national media in-charge of the BJP Anil Baluni will have an important role to play. The BJP is still continuing with its Sampark for Samarthan campaign and it will go on till June 30. Sources said that with the profile of these people the party will try to analyze the mood of the people and these eminent personalities which will help the party to decide its next course. The 4000 party workers have plans to meet 1 lakh imminent people from across the country.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day