BJP demands 5-day ban on Kamal Haasan for Hindu terrorist' remark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved the Election Commission for 5-Day ban on Kamal Haasan over the actor-politician's remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was independent India's first terrorist.The complaint has been filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

"The leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the BJP said the actor-politician was trying to create a rift among two groups in the name of religion," the BJP said.

The first terrorist was a Hindu, his name was Nathuram Godse: Kamal Haasan

"Actor Kamal Haasan recalling Gandhi's assassination now and calling it Hindu terrorism is condemnable. Standing amidst minorities in TN byelection campaign, he is lighting a dangerous fire to gain votes by minority appeasement," president of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit Tamilisai Soundararajan? tweeted on Monday.

"Uttering nonsense in a sensitive subject violating the poll code of conduct. Let us hope for EC to handle with all sense as per law of the land against hate speech," Soundararajan added.

She also reminded Kamal Haasan of the time when he had threatened to leave India is his movie (Vishwaroopam) was not allowed to release. "Now he calls himself true Indian! True political acting started now having lost the chances in screenplay," she added.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Haasan had stoked a possible controversy by saying "free India's first terrorist was a Hindu," referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

The actor-politician said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desired an India with equality and where the "three colours" in the Tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact."

'How can you be so careless': Kamal Haasan slams AIADMK over Pollachi case

He said, "I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it [terrorism, apparently] starts."

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on May 19. MNM has fielded S. Mohanraj from this segment.