    BJP deligation meets President Kovind, seeks CBI probe into Bengal MLA's death

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: A BJP delegation on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek a CBI probe into the death of a West Bengal MLA, who had joined the party from the CPI(M).

    Kovind

    Accoring to reports, Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray's body was found hanging near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday. Ray had won the Hemtabad (reserved) seat on a CPI(M) ticket in 2016 but had later joined the BJP.

    The BJP delegation, led by party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, demanded that the TMC-led government in the state be dismissed. The delegation told President Kovind that Ray's "murder" is another one in a long series of "political killings" in the state.

    Speaking to reporters, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Democracy has been hanged in West Bengal. Political workers were being killed so far, and now elected leaders are being murdered and shown to have committed suicide. Anarchy prevails in the state, and its government has no right to be in power... We have demanded that the assembly be dissolved."

    According to Vijayvargiya, more than 100 people, associated with the BJP have been killed in the state in the last three years.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
