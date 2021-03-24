YouTube
    Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Kosiyari

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 23: A delegation of BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar will meet Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari on Wednesday.

    BJP delegation to meet Maharashtra governor today

    "The state has been direction-less for quite some time. We want governor Koshyari to seek a detailed status report from the chief secretary of Maharashtra," said a senior BJP leader.

    The meeting is scheduled for 9.30 am, he said.

    Maharashtra: State cabinet to meet today in Mumbai amid Anil Deshmukh extortion row

    The meeting will take place amid the BJP's attempt to corner the Shiv Sena-led government over police officer Sachin Waze''s arrest in the case related to bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani''s house, corruption allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh and intelligence department''s report about alleged bribery in police transfers.

