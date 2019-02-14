BJP leaders submit memorandum to Governor over attack on BJP MLA's residence

India

Bengaluru, Feb 13: BJP delegation led by BS Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajjubhai Vala at Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum over the incident of stone-pelting at the residence of BJP MLA from Hassan.

State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said, "We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor over the incident of stone-pelting at the residence of Preetham Gowda (BJP MLA from Hassan) and manhandling of his family. We will also send a memorandum to Home Minister Rajnath Singh."

JD(S) workers pelted stones at MLas residence in Hassan reportedly over a remark he made against ex-PM HD Deve Gowda in an audioclip. MLA's supporter was injured in the stone pelting.

Karnataka tweeted, "Attack on Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda's house and his family members by JDS goondas exposes how @hd_kumaraswamy & his party men r running riots in the state.

Kumaraswamy is heading & sponsoring goonda elements in Karnataka & pushing the states towards anarchy."

Preetham Gowda, is featured in the latest audio clip. This is the first time MLA Gowda is making derogatory comments about former PM HD Deve Gowda and his CM son HD Kumaraswamy in the leaked audio. The voice, believed to be of Preetham Gowda, is telling a JDS MLA's son that "Deve Gowda would die soon and Kumaraswamy is unwell". He even adds that "JDS will be history soon".

Meanwhile, BJP workers to stage a statewide protest against the coalition government over the attack.