BJP delegation meets EC, demands re-poll in violence hit constituencies of WB

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 20: A BJP delegation on Monday met the the Election Commission over the violence in West Bengal during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, and demanded re-polling in seats that were hit by poll-violence.

"We gave the Election Commission detailed information of the violence inflicted upon our workers. We reiterated our demand for re-poll for constituencies where violence occurred in 7th phase and earlier phases, particularly in West Bengal," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told media after the meeting.

Violence, clashes mar polling yet again in Bengal, Supriyo blames Mamata

Polling in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 was yet again marred by stray incidents of violence across several constituencies. While there were reports of crude bomb blasts at Raidighi under the Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat, polling was also delayed due to altercations between BJP and TMC workers.

The vehicle of Nilanjan Ray, BJP's candidate for Diamond Harbour, was attacked at Budge Budge. Roy alleged that Trinamool supporters were responsible. Fuad Halim, the CPI(M) candidate from Diamond Harbour, said that at several booths, his polling agents were driven out.

Elections in West Bengal were held across all the seven phases and violence was witnessed in most of the phases. Every phase had its own share of violence that was unleashed on and around the polling day. Murders, clashes, stonepelting, lathicharge, firing, arson, West Bengal witnessed all during Lok Sabha elections 2019.