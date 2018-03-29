BJP delaying decision because of Karnataka elections: Kamal Haasan on Cauvery board

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will join a protest against Sterlite Industry's copper plant in Tuticorin on April 1. Locals are demanding the closure of a copper smelting factory in the coastal town, it was only the latest in a series of protests going back over 20 years.

Addressing a press conference the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said that "the Centre could establish a Cauvery water management board if it was keen to do so. "Like several others, I believe that the Centre is delaying it due to upcoming assembly election in Karnataka," he said.

"Two states want water, but the issue should not be made political for electoral gains," he stressed.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could do it if he wanted to do it. "Sir, you can do it, if you have the will do it. Please do it," he appealed to Modi.

Commenting on AIADMK MP's statement, Kamal said "people are playing political gains. MPs who are threatening to resign they are welcome to step down. I will congratulate them."

Kamal has also sought an appointment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to discuss the Cauvery issue.

The Supreme Court had on February 16 pronounced its verdict on the Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Ever since the lower riparian Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to set up CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to ensure it receives its due share of water.

Tamil Nadu's stand is that the Centre must constitute the panels within six weeks from the day the apex court gave its verdict, which would be March 29.

OneIndia News

