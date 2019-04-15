  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP 'creating fear psychosis' and using national security as guise: Mehbooba Mufti

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 15: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has given a strongly worded response to PM Modi's remark that third mistake by Pakistan may result in massive retaliation from India. She took to Twitter today and alleged that the BJP is using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike.

    BJP creating fear psychosis and using national security as guise: Mehbooba Mufti
    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti

    "In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices & polarising the electorate hasn't helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike (sic)," she tweeted.

    Modi slams political families before polls, comes to stitch alliances later: Mehbooba

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a veiled warning to Pakistan and hinted that India's retaliation could be massive if there is one more mistake from Islamabad. Speaking at a rally in Aligarh, PM Modi said India's stature had changed in the last few years in terms of dealing with the terrorists. He said earlier during the Congress rule, India would just whine before the world after being attacked by the terrorists, but now, Modi said, India hits back.

    "What used to happen earlier? Terrorists used to come from Pakistan, attack us & Congress govt used to cry before the world that we've been attacked. But this is new India. When terrorists attacked Uri, brave soldiers of the country conducted surgical strike there. When they committed the second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted airstrike," he said,

    "Udhar walon ko bhi samajh mein aa gaya hai ki agar teesri galti hui to lene ke dene padd jaenge (Now, they (Pakistan) have understood that if a third mistake is committed then the retaliation could be massive," he added.

    Mehbooba asks Shah to apologise to people of India

    Mehbooba had even yesterday hit out at Prime Minister Modi's for claiming that the two regional parties had ruined three generations of J&K. "Why does the PM bash political families pre-elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India (sic)," she had tweeted.

    Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack at J&K Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, while addressing a massive poll rally at Kathua in Jammu region. He said that Mufti family and Abdullah family have ruined three generations of J&K and for better future of state, they need to be voted out.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti pakistan bjp narendra modi jammu and kashmir lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue