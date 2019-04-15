BJP 'creating fear psychosis' and using national security as guise: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Apr 15: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has given a strongly worded response to PM Modi's remark that third mistake by Pakistan may result in massive retaliation from India. She took to Twitter today and alleged that the BJP is using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike.

"In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices & polarising the electorate hasn't helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike (sic)," she tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a veiled warning to Pakistan and hinted that India's retaliation could be massive if there is one more mistake from Islamabad. Speaking at a rally in Aligarh, PM Modi said India's stature had changed in the last few years in terms of dealing with the terrorists. He said earlier during the Congress rule, India would just whine before the world after being attacked by the terrorists, but now, Modi said, India hits back.

"What used to happen earlier? Terrorists used to come from Pakistan, attack us & Congress govt used to cry before the world that we've been attacked. But this is new India. When terrorists attacked Uri, brave soldiers of the country conducted surgical strike there. When they committed the second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted airstrike," he said,

"Udhar walon ko bhi samajh mein aa gaya hai ki agar teesri galti hui to lene ke dene padd jaenge (Now, they (Pakistan) have understood that if a third mistake is committed then the retaliation could be massive," he added.

Mehbooba had even yesterday hit out at Prime Minister Modi's for claiming that the two regional parties had ruined three generations of J&K. "Why does the PM bash political families pre-elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India (sic)," she had tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack at J&K Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, while addressing a massive poll rally at Kathua in Jammu region. He said that Mufti family and Abdullah family have ruined three generations of J&K and for better future of state, they need to be voted out.