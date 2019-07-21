  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP could get closer to majority mark in Rajya Sabha in 2020 if it tides over Karnataka crisis

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 21: The BJP finds itself within touching distance of installing government in Karnataka. If things go as per plan, then the BJP could well hope to get a majority in the Rajya Sabha by next year.

    If the trust vote goes as per schedule and the rebel MLAs are not disqualified, then the BJP could reach the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha. For this the BJP would need to win the by-elections, which would have been facilitated by the resignation of the 15 rebel MLAs.

    BJP members in the Rajya Sabha
    BJP members in the Rajya Sabha

    In the month of June 2020, the terms of Congress Rajya Sabha members, B K Hariprasad and Rajeev Gowda come to an end. The terms of Prabhakar Kore and D Kupendra Reddy of the BJP to come to an end.

    BJP to get within touching distance in Rajya Sabha soon

    For this the BJP would have to form the government, win the by-polls and also maintain the magic figure in the 224 member house in Karnataka. In the current scenario, the ruling dispensation can win three of the Rajya Sabha seats, while the opposition can bag only one.

    Recently, Rajya Sabha MPs C M Ramesh, Y S Chowdary, G M Rao and T G Venkatesh of the TDP joined the BJP. Ram Kumar Kashyap of the INLD and Neeraj Shekhar from the Samajwadi Party too have joined the BJP. The party is also pinning its hopes on two more SP MPs who are likely to join the BJP.

    The BJP's current strength in the 245 member Rajya Sabha is 115. The party is just 8 short of the majority mark. With the recent developments and if the BJP manages to set up a government in Karnataka and also win the by-polls it would get closer to the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha by 2020.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp rajya sabha karnataka government

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue