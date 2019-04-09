  • search
    BJP convoy, including Dantewada legislator, attacked by Maoists, 5 cops killed

    Dantewada, Apr 09: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convoy was attacked by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, on Tuesday evening.The convoy also included Dantewada BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    The group of BJP leaders, including MLA Bheema Mandavi, was travelling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections when it was targeted by the Naxals.

    A group of CRPF personnel has been rushed to the spot in Shyamgiri under Kuakonda Police Station in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

    Dantewada, perhaps the most affected region when it comes to Naxal militancy, falls under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which is slated to go to polls on April 11. The campaigning for the polls ended a few minutes ago.

