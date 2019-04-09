  • search
    BJP legislator among five killed in Maoist attack in Dantewada

    Dantewada, Apr 09: BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed on Tuesday when Naxalites triggered an IED blast that hit their convoy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

    The incident occurred at Shyamgiri hills when the MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has called a high level meeting.

    The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants.

    The group of BJP leaders, including MLA Bheema Mandavi, was travelling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections when it was targeted by the Naxals.

    The IED (improvised explosive device) blast triggered by Naxals hit the two-vehicle convoy as it passed the area near Shyamgiri hills, said officials.

    Attack on BJP convoy bears signature of new naxal chief Nambala Keshav Rao

    Mandavi, who was in the second car, was en route to Kuankonda from Kirandul after presiding over a meeting of the BJP's Mahila Morcha (women's wing). He was going to check the poll-preparedness of party workers there. The explosion targeted the first car, which had security personnel travelling in it.

    The second car, with Mandavi, was showered upon by bullets. Central Reserve Police Force personnel were rushed to the spot. The firing is still under way.

    A group of CRPF personnel has been rushed to the spot in Shyamgiri under Kuakonda Police Station in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

    In a similar incident in 2014 in the area, the Naxals had laid an ambush, killing seven security personnel.

    Dantewada, perhaps the most affected region when it comes to Naxal militancy, falls under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which is slated to go to polls on April 11. The campaigning for the polls ended a few minutes ago.

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh lok sabha elections 2019

