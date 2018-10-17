BJP, Congress take credit for reducing poverty

New Delhi, Oct 17: On the occasion of International Day of Eradication of poverty it is important to recall the fundamental connection between extreme poverty and human rights, and that people living in poverty are disproportionately affected by many human rights violations.

Joseph Wresinski was one of the first persons to highlight this direct link between human rights and extreme poverty. In February 1987, he appealed to the Human Rights Commission to examine the question of extreme poverty and human rights and eloquently captured the nexus between human rights and extreme poverty with his profound observation: "Wherever men and women are condemned to live in extreme poverty, human rights are violated. To come together to ensure that these rights be respected is our solemn duty."

If human rights and extreme poverty are connected to each other, the British rule must be held responsible for violation of human rights in India. On the same line, Congress MP Shashi Throor, Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India, He openly criticises Winston Churchill and his policies in India, and contends that they were inhumane and led to a millions of deaths. He particularly cites the 1943 Bengal famine, which he calls a "British induced famine".

The Indian National Congress circulated the idea of 'The Drain Theory' that idea that India was a prosperous society, which British repression made poor. especially within , the political party to which Tharoor belongs.

Even 71 years after Independence, India has been ranked at the 103rd position among 119 countries on the Global Hunger Index, says a report. According to the report, prepared by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, India is among the 45 countries that have "serious levels of hunger". In 2017, India was ranked at the 100th position but ranking for this year is not comparable, it said.

Today, Congress stated the party that ensured the 'trickle down effect' of a higher economic growth by uplifting 14 crore people out of extreme poverty between 2004-14 (Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure). "On International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, we pledge our resolve to keep working to alleviate poverty," INC tweeted.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP used the occasion to highlight poverty eradication under PM Narendra Modi government. Today MJ Akbar tweeted, "A Brookings study says that about 44 people are coming out of poverty every minute in India. A large credit goes to Modi Government's implementation of National Food Security Act which covers 80 crore people. But Congress cannot see this and continues its campaign defaming India."