    ‘BJP Chowkidars thieves’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Yeddyurappa row

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 22: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused all BJP leaders of being "corrupt" and cited a media report that claimed former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa had allegedly paid bribes to the tune of Rs 1800 crore to the top party leadership.

    File Photo of Rahul Gandhi

    The report by The Caravan magazine cited a diary of Yeddyurappa containing details of the alleged pay-offs to senior BJP leaders.

    "All 'chowkidars' (watchmen) of the BJP are thieves. NoMo. Arun Jaitley. Rajnath Singh...,"he tweeted, tagging the report.

    The Congress has demanded an investigation into the diaries by the Lokpal to confirm whether the bribes were actually paid.

    #ChowkidarPhirSe starts trending on Twitter

    BJP president Amit Shah claimed that after all the "fake" issues have collapsed, "the desperate are now relying on forgery".

    "The Congress campaign is in shambles. Now even forgery can't save them. Few loose sheets given by a Congress minister is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhi's leadership skills," Shah claimed on Twitter.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 20:53 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
