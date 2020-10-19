BJP chief Nadda to address 4 rallies, NDA meeting in Bihar on Oct 20, 21

Bihar Elections 2020: One vote for JD(U) can spoil future of Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, Oct 19: Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address four public rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday and Wednesday and also speak at a meeting of leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance during a two-day visit to the state.

Nadda will address election rallies in Buxar and Arrah on Tuesday afternoon, party spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh said.

The BJP president will then address the NDA meeting in Arrah. District heads, MPs, district in-charges, assembly constituency in-charges, assembly convenors and candidates besides other important leaders from the region will participate in the meeting, he said.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

On Wednesday, Nadda will address election rallies in Bettiah and Motihari, Mayukh said.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.