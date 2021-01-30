YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP chief announces alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 30: The BJP and the AIADMK will fight Tamil Nadu election together, announced party chief JP Nadda at a public rally in Madurai.

    JP Nadda
    JP Nadda

    "I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK & other like-minded parties will contest the elections," Nadda made the formal announcement in the run up to the Assembly elections expected in April or early May.

    The BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.

    The BJP and the AIADMK had fought the general election together in 2019. After a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK hopes to trump rival DMK once again in the state where it has been in power for more than nine years now.

    More TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X