BJP chief announces alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Jan 30: The BJP and the AIADMK will fight Tamil Nadu election together, announced party chief JP Nadda at a public rally in Madurai.

"I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK & other like-minded parties will contest the elections," Nadda made the formal announcement in the run up to the Assembly elections expected in April or early May.

The BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.

The BJP and the AIADMK had fought the general election together in 2019. After a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK hopes to trump rival DMK once again in the state where it has been in power for more than nine years now.