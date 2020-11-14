BJP chief JP Nadda to go on 100 days nationwide tour, begins preparing for 2024 polls

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 14: BJP national president JP Nadda is all set to tour the country to strengthen the organisation with an aim to begin preparing for 2024 general elections.

Nadda, not resting on the laurels of a big victory, would soon be undertaking a 100 day "Rashtriya Vistrit Pravas" throughout the country. He has further divided days of his stay in a state to work on devising a strategy for 2024 general elections.

One of the objectives would be to work on seats that were not won by the party in 2019 and also on how to win those seats in 2024 has been listed as one of the crucial aspects of the trip BJP chief would undertake soon.

The BJP national president, who has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning Bihar polls, would be meeting party's public representatives, debating and discussing new possible coalitions, improving state governments image, interacting with various influencial groups, bringing clarity on the party's ideology in the cadre and initiating dialogue with senior functionaries of the party and coalition partners in the states.

Taking the novel coronavirus spread into consideration, during his tour in various states, a request has been made not to gather more than 200 persons in a big hall.