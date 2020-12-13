Nadda convoy attack: Mamata govt will have 'last word' on 3 IPS officers Central deputation, asserts TMC

BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 13: Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Nadda said he is in home isolation as per coronavirus protocol and is in good health. He also urged people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for Covid-19.

The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.

Stones were thrown at Nadda's convoy on Thursday by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal when he went there to address a rally.

Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party had claimed.