BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from today

New Delhi, Jan 21: BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will reach Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, on a two-day visit. According to the party's media in-charge Manish Dixit, during the visit Nadda will hold various meetings and attend other programmes.

On Thursday, the BJP chief will hold meetings with BJP office bearers and later in the day meet Uttar Pradesh ministers at the BJP office here.

On Friday, the BJP national president will address a conference of social media volunteers and intellectuals and also attend a meeting of Chinhat rural area and booth and district presidents, Dixit said.

According to reports, Nadda will also hold crucial meeting with party workers in the wake of next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The visit also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted bureaucrat Arvind Sharma joined the BJP and got nominated to the upper house of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Sharma's nomination to the legislative council had led to speculation about his possible induction in the state government.

Nadda completed the first year as BJP president on Wednesday. On the occasion, he wrote an open letter to BJP workers lauding the party's recent victory in a number of state and local body polls and setting the target of "historic" wins in the next round of assembly elections.

Nadda, who had taken over from Union home minister Amit Shah on January 20 last year, also praised the party's welfare work during the Covid-19 pandemic.