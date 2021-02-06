BJP chief JP Nadda arrives in Malda, all set to to launch 'rath yatra' today

Kolkata, Feb 06: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday arrived at Malda where he is set to launch the party's "Rath Yatra" to mobilise public support ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

According to reports, Nadda is scheduled to kick off the "Parivartan Yatra" on Saturday from Nabadwip in Nadia district, the birthplace of 15th-century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to inaugurate two of the five proposed yatras later this month. Nadda will first visit Malda in the morning to take part in a roadshow and two other programmes in the district, the source said.

In the afternoon, Nadda will launch the Rath Yatra', also named as 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip.

Several senior BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in West Bengal during the month-long campaign, set to start from Nadia on Saturday.

The party intends to launch similar yatras from Coochbehar, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Tarapith in Birbhum between February 6 and 11.

The state government has asked the BJP to seek permission from local district administrations before embarking on the yatra.