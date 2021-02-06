West Bengal people will bid 'tata' to Mamata Banerjee, TMC after assembly election 2021: JP Nadda

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Feb 06: Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday said that people of the state will bid "tata" (goodbye) to her and TMC after Assembly elections.

Nadda, who arrived in the city on Friday night for a two-day visit, slammed Mamata Banerjee for not allowing PM Kisan scheme in West Bengal to "satisfy her ego".

"Mamata didi has done injustice to the farmers here. She in her stubbornness, ego and arrogance, did not roll out PM's Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal. This has kept over 70 lakh farmers deprived of its benefit," the BJP chief said at a rally in Malda.

"When around 25 lakh people urged the Centre, then Mamata ji said I will also implement Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Mamata ji, elections are around the corner, what's the point of repenting when the damage has already been done?" he said.

Meanwhile, several top leaders of the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to visit the state to inaugurate five proposed yatras later this month.

The party has planned to launch similar yatras from Coochbehar, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Tarapith in Birbhum between February 6 and 11. However, the state government has asked the BJP to seek permission from local district administrations before holding the yatra.