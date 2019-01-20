BJP chief Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi, Jan 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi where he was admitted for his treatment of swine flu.

Taking to Twitter, Anil Baluni said, "For all of us, it is a matter of joy that Amit Shah ji today is fully healthy and has been discharged from AIIMS. Compliments of all well-wishers and activist brothers."

Shah had informed people about his illness on Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.

Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to attend a few public meetings in the state this week.