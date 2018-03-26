BSP chief Mayawati on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying although the Prime Minister spoke about Dalit icon BR Ambedkar his mindset is stark opposite to that of Baba Saheb.

"In 4.5 years of governance, BJP did only do drama, especially towards Dalits. Modi Ji spoke of BR Ambedkar in Mann Ki Baat but his mindset is the stark opposite of what Baba Saheb stood for. That is the reason BJP RSS was kept out of power in the past decades," She said.

"They chant Ambedkar's name but oppress those belonging to the category. It's evident from the fact when Bhim Rao Ambedkar (BSP) was made to lose when BJP introduced an extra seat. BSP-SP didn't come together to fulfil selfish needs but to stand against BJP's misrule," She added.

In his 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday PM Modi had spoken on Ambedkar who dreamt of making India as an industrial powerhouse.

Many mocked Bhimrao Ambedkar and made efforts to ensure that the son of a backward family does not progress, but they failed as 'today's new India' belongs to the poor and the backward, Modi said.

The PM said Ambedkar showed us that to succeed it is not necessary for a person to be born in an illustrious or rich family, but even those who are born in poor families in India can dare to dream their dreams and realise those dreams by achieving success.

