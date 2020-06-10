BJP Central leadership ‘ordered’ fall of Kamal Nath govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • search
    Bhopal, June 10: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has purportedly told party workers that it was BJP's central leadership which had decided the fall of the Congress government.

    In the viral video, CM Chouhan, who is addressing the party workers is purportedly heard saying, "It was the central leadership which had decided that the government will be dislodged, else it would ruin everything".

    "Tell me, was it possible to dislodge the government without Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi Silawat? There was no other way," he is heard telling party workers at Indore's Sanwer.

    (OneIndia does not vouch for the veracity of the audio).

    However, the BJP has so far flatly refused Congress allegations of complicity in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in March.

      The BJP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been formed with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched from the Congress to the BJP in March. Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP along with 22 MLAs, consequently leading to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in MP.

      Bulk 24 assembly by-polls are slated to be held in the coming months in MP, including 22 by-elections necessitated by the resignation of the Scindia loyalist MLAs.

      Tulsi Silawat, a close aide of Scindia is probable to contest on BJP ticket from Sanwer in Indore.

