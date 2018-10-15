BJP Central Election Committee to meet on October 20 to announce first list of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have the first Central Election Committee meeting on October 20 to discuss some names of candidates with October 23, 2018 being the last day for nomination for the first phase of elections of Chhattisgarh Assembly.

BJP sources said that some names of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will also be discussed but only 18 names for Chhattisgarh are likely to be announced who will be filing their nomination before October 23.

Assembly election in Chhattisgarh will have a two-phased elections on November 12 and 20 while voting in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram and Rajasthan and Telangana will be held in a single phase on November 28 and December 7 respectively. In 2013 also elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases on November 11 and 19.

The election in Chhattisgarh is divided into two phases. In view of the Maoists problem, voting in the most affected areas by Maoists that is 18 Assembly constituencies on November 12 and in the remaining 72 constituencies voting will take place on November 20. Notification for the first phase will be issued on October 16 and the last date for nominations would be October 23. There are total 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh.