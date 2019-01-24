BJP censures Rahul for abusing PM Modi

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Jan 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday censured Congress President Rahul Gandhi for using unparliamentary language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing media persons here, Union Minister Manoj Sinha said that we strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi for abusing Prime Minister Modi.

"Even a District Panchayat level leader would not use the language to attack opponents that Rahul has used for criticising Prime Minister Modi," said Sinha, adding that it was basically the real character of Rahul.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra over the Rafale aircraft deal, Punjab National Bank scam accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Addressing a rally in Amethi on Wednesday, Rahul

accused the "watchman" (Prime Minister Modi) of "giving" Rs 30,000 crore to industrialist Anil Ambani.

The charge has been repeatedly denied by the Modi government and the Reliance group.

The Congress chief also said while farmers were in distress with ever-mounting debts, Modi was busy helping his industrialist friends by waiving off their loans.

While answering a question about Priyanka's entry into politics and its impact on the BJP, Sinha said, "Enthusiasm about Priyanka is in Delhi and media. She is not even being noticed in East UP.

On Wednesday, Rahul had made Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress General Secretary in-charge of East UP and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia of West UP.

Sinha also alleged that the Congress was befooling farmers on the poll promise of farmer loan waiver in its ruled states.

"The Congress returned to power in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan by promising to waive off the loan of farmers. But instead of waiving off the loan of farmers, the loan of Congress leaders and workers is being waived off," Sinha alleged.