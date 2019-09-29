PM Modi, Amit Shah meet to finalise Haryana, Maharashtra poll candidates

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Central Election Committee of the BJP held a meeting on Sunday to finalise its candidates for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, with sources indicating that the party's seat-sharing arrangement with the Shiv Sena in the western state will be announced in a day or two.

The party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, deliberated for several hours with other CEC members and leaders from the two states to finalise names of candidates.

Sources said Modi was felicitated for his "successful" trip to the US. The prime minister returned to Delhi on Saturday night from his trip to the US where he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the "Howdy Modi!" diaspora gathering.

Assembly elections in both states will be held on October 21 while the results of the elections will be declared on October 24.

The term of the present Haryana Assembly expires on November 2 and that of Maharashtra Assembly on November 9.

In Haryana, there are 90 Assembly constituencies, out of which 17 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes while Maharashtra has 288 seats, of these 29 are reserved for Schedule Castes and 25 for Scheduled Tribes.

The upcoming elections in both states are turning out to be a fierce battle between abrogation of Article 370 and the state of Indian economy.

At present, both Maharashtra and Haryana are governed by the BJP.

Meanwhile, in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP emerged as single largest party by bagging 122 seats of the total 288. Both the Sena and BJP contested that election separately but later it joined hands with the saffron party and formed the government. This time, the BJP and Sena will contest the poll together, however, they are yet to arrive at a consensus on the seat-sharing formula.

While in Haryana Assembly elections 2019, this time the BJP will be contesting alone with the party banking on the clean image of Chief Minister Khattar and the development works done by his government.