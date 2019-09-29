BJP CEC meet today, likely to finalise 1st list for Haryana, Maharashtra assembly elections

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to finalise list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana on Sunday. The decision will be taken during BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting that will take place on Sunday.

The meeting is said to be held at party headquarters in New Delhi. Apart from Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Working President JP Nadda will be among others to attend the meeting.

State in-charges and state presidents of both the election-bound states will also attend the meeting.

Assembly elections in both states will be held on October 21 while the results of the elections will be declared on October 24.

The term of the present Haryana Assembly expires on November 2 and that of Maharashtra Assembly on November 9.

In Haryana, there are 90 Assembly constituencies, out of which 17 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes while Maharashtra has 288 seats, of these 29 are reserved for Schedule Castes and 25 for Scheduled Tribes.

The upcoming elections in both states are turning out to be a fierce battle between abrogation of Article 370 and the state of Indian economy.

At present, both Maharashtra and Haryana are governed by the BJP.

Meanwhile, in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP emerged as single largest party by bagging 122 seats of the total 288. Both the Sena and BJP contested that election separately but later it joined hands with the saffron party and formed the government. This time, the BJP and Sena will contest the poll together, however, they are yet to arrive at a consensus on the seat-sharing formula.

While in Haryana Assembly elections 2019, this time the BJP will be contesting alone with the party banking on the clean image of Chief Minister Khattar and the development works done by his government.