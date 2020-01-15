  • search
    BJP CEC likely to meet on Thursday to finalise candidates for Delhi assembly polls

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The Delhi assembly polls are scheduled for next month, the BJP's central election committee is likely to meet to finalise the party's candidates for Delhi assembly polls on Thursday.

    According to the reports, the committee including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party will meet tomorrow ahead of the assembly polls in Delhi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flanked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda during partys Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting
    On Tuesday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released its list of candidates for all 70 seats that is scheduled for February 8, fielding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the national capital.

    With thrust on technology, Delhi likely to witness higher voter turnout

    With this, it is the third time that Kejriwal would be fighting from the New Delhi seat. He fought for it in 2013 and 2015 polls as well.

    In the previous assembly polls BJP had won only three assembly seats while AAP won in 67.

