BJP candidate from MP's Rajpur constituency passes away

By
    Bhopal, Nov 5: Devi Singh Patel, BJP candidate from assembly constituency of Rajpur passed away due to a heart attack, early morning on Monday.

    BJP candidate from MPs Rajpur constituency passes away

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 8:27 [IST]
