  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, July 30: Two-day old BJP government in Karnataka cancelled Tipu Jayanti celebrations, saying there was no tradition of such celebration in the state.

    Kannada and Culture department in an order said that the 'Hazrat Tipu Sultan Jayanti' had been cancelled "with immediate effect." The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting Yediyurappa chaired on Monday, according to the order.

    BJP cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka
    File photo

    Chief Minister Yediyurappa claimed that erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan's birthday celebrations was a part of Siddaramaiah's vote bank agenda.

    The BJP has been opposing Tipu Sultan celebrations, whom the party viewed as a "tyrant" and "anti-Hindu".

    Tipu Sultan is also viewed in a negative light in Kodagu district where he is alleged to have persecuted the local Kodava population, as also the Roman Catholics of Mangaluru, on religious grounds and forced conversion to Islam.

    Tipu was a ruler of the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore, who was considered an implacable enemy of the British East India Company. He was killed in May 1799 while defending his fort of Srirangapatna against the British forces.

    The birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore, have been held on November 10 by the state government since 2016.

    More BJP GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    bjp government cancelled karnataka cabinet meeting tipu jayanthi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue