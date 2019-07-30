BJP cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 30: Two-day old BJP government in Karnataka cancelled Tipu Jayanti celebrations, saying there was no tradition of such celebration. The decision was taken during yesterday's cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa said it was a part of Siddaramaiah's vote bank agenda.

Tipu was a ruler of the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore, who was considered an implacable enemy of the British East India Company. He was killed in May 1799 while defending his fort of Srirangapatna against the British forces.

Tipu Sultan is also viewed in a negative light in Kodagu district where he is alleged to have persecuted the local Kodava population, as also the Roman Catholics of Mangaluru, on religious grounds and forced conversion to Islam.