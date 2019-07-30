BJP cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 30: Two-day old BJP government in Karnataka cancelled Tipu Jayanti celebrations, saying there was no tradition of such celebration in the state.

Kannada and Culture department in an order said that the 'Hazrat Tipu Sultan Jayanti' had been cancelled "with immediate effect." The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting Yediyurappa chaired on Monday, according to the order.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa claimed that erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan's birthday celebrations was a part of Siddaramaiah's vote bank agenda.

The BJP has been opposing Tipu Sultan celebrations, whom the party viewed as a "tyrant" and "anti-Hindu".

Tipu Sultan is also viewed in a negative light in Kodagu district where he is alleged to have persecuted the local Kodava population, as also the Roman Catholics of Mangaluru, on religious grounds and forced conversion to Islam.

Tipu was a ruler of the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore, who was considered an implacable enemy of the British East India Company. He was killed in May 1799 while defending his fort of Srirangapatna against the British forces.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore, have been held on November 10 by the state government since 2016.