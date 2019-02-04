BJP calls Mamata fascist and undemocratic

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, Feb 04: The BJP Sunday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC saying the state government denying permission to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in the state was a glaring case of "undemocratic and fascist behaviour".

Senior BJP leader and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said his party would urge the Election Commission to take notice of this issue since Adityanath, being the chief minister of one the largest state of the country in terms of population, was not allowed to hold public meetings in West Bengal.

"It is deeply regrettable and condemnable and true to the undemocratic record of Mamata Ji and TMC. It is a glaring case of undemocratic and fascist behaviour. The only reason behind preventing Yogi Adityanath's chopper from landing is panic and a sense of fear as Bengalis are yearning for change," he said.

"We would urge the Election Commission to take due notice of it as a popular chief minister of country's largest state (in terms of population) was not allowed to hold a public meeting," he said.

Prasad mentioned that BJP president Amit Shah was also not allowed to hold a rally in West Bengal and there were attempts to disrupt the prime minister's rally there as well.

Also Read | Amidst CBi VS Bengal police war, Mamata gives this certificate

BJP sources said they would make the West Bengal government's "attack" on the saffron party's democratic rights a big issue and will approach various Institutions.

A BJP delegation will meet the Election Commission Monday, they said, adding the party will also raise the issue in the state through several media conferences.

Adityanath and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh were scheduled to address "Ganatantra Bacaho Rallies" at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district and Raiganj in North Dinajpur district.

Adityanath addressed the rallies there telephonically and lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state, saying the days of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's rule are "numbered".

Though the BJP had been allowed to organise the rallies, the district administration denied permission for Adityanath's chopper to land at both the places, party leaders said.

Following denial of permission to land his chopper, Adityanath decided not to attend either of the rallies and instead addressed them telephonically.

"This is nothing new. Whenever we try to organise any rally, they create hurdles. This is shameful. But the TMC is mistaken if it thinks it can stop us by not giving us permission for holding rallies or landing chopper," Ghosh told PTI.

Addressing both the rallies through audio link, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The TMC government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to the Digital India of Modi Ji to address you."

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, the UP chief minister said, "This TMC government is anti-people and anti-democratic and has compromised with the national security."

"The TMC government is afraid of the BJP as it very well knows its days in the state are numbered," he said.

Alleging that the Banerjee government had tried to "stop" Durga Puja in West Bengal to pursue its appeasement policy, Adityanath urged BJP workers to fight vigorously and ensure that the party forms the next government in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee should remember that she cannot misuse the government and its agencies in the state. It is shameful that the government officials are acting as TMC cadres in the state," he said.