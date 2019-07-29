BJP calls for ‘urgent’ meeting of J&K core group amidst Article 35A speculations

New Delhi, July 29: The BJP has called for a meeting of its core group in Jammu and Kashmir. The urgent meeting to be held on Tuesday comes amidst growing uncertainty in the state after the Centre rushed additional forces.

The meeting would be chaired by working president, J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation), B L Santhosh. No agenda has been conveyed to the leaders as yet and as of now, there is no confirmation whether the meeting would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

All the leaders of the core group have been told to reach New Delhi by Monday. The timing for the Tuesday meeting will be conveyed to them later.

Sources tell OneIndia that while no agenda has been set, there is a likelihood that the meeting may discuss both the assembly polls and the issue relating to Article 35A.

Amidst apprehensions after additional troops were to Jammu and Kashmir, top sources say that the decision was taken in view of inputs suggesting major terror strikes.

During a meeting of the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval with security forces, he was informed about Pakistan launching major strikes in the Valley. A requisition was made for additional troops in view of the same, the source told OneIndia.

There is a lot of uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir after the Union Home Minister granted approval for the mobilisation of an additional 100 companies of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

While senior police officials have described the movement as routine, others felt that it could be part of the plan to abolish Article 35A. The moment the news broke out, people in several areas began buying essential items, expecting that there would be a long shut down.