BJP calls Congress 'sore loser' after it attacks govt over Verma's ouster as CBI chief

New Delhi, Jan 10: Hitting out at the Congress over its attack on the Modi government following removal of CBI Director Alok Verma on corruption charges, the BJP on Thursday called it a "sore loser", saying the party has been left to lick its wounds "after failing to subvert the central probe agency by joining internal personal battles".

The Supreme Court had reinstated Verma on Tuesday with a condition that the high-powered selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will decide his fate in a week.

The Congress claimed that Verma had been removed without being given a chance to present his case, alleging that it showed that Modi was too afraid of an investigation, an apparent reference to its demand of a probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

"Sore loser Congress is licking its wounds after failing to subvert the CBI by joining internal personal battles. The only investigation pending is of 'The Family' that received bribes from 'Mama Christian Michel' in multiple defence deals. Lies of Rahul Gandhi completely exposed," BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said.

In a tweet, the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP also added, "Shameless Congress lies again. Here are facts: 1) Shri Verma was given an opportunity to present his case before the CVC in presence of Justice Patnaik (retd), appointed by the Supreme Court. 2) Supreme Court also provided a copy of the CVC report to Verma's advocate."

Nalin Kohli, BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, said the allegation of the Congress is not borne by facts.

Attacking the opposition party after its press conference targeting the Prime Minister, Kohli said, "It's not the PM who is worried as the Congress is trying to falsely allege. It's the Congress which is. Why else are they trying to discredit the CVC and it's findings? Those who demolish institutions and continue to attack them should not give pretentious lessons to the PM or the BJP".

