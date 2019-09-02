BJP calls 12 hrs bandh in WB in the wake of political violence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 02: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a 12-hour bandh on Monday after at least twenty-five supporters were injured in a clash with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during a protest against the attack on party's MP Arjun Singh in Barrackpore area of West Bengal on Sunday.

BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh today in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas district from 6 am to 6 pm, to protest against the attack on party's MP Arjun Singh. The protest March will bring from 10:30 am from Shyambazar Crossing in Kolkata.

Some workers of the BJP West Bengal will also sit on a protest demonstration on the Sandeshkhali killings and political violence in the state.

The party workers will also Gherao DC South Suburban office due to complete collapse of law and order situation, and attack on BJP leaders Shri Dilip Ghosh, Shri Biswanath Das and Shri Arjun Singh.

Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy tweeted:

12-hour bandh (strike) called in Barrackpore to protest deadly attack on MP Sh @ArjunsinghWB.



I am grateful to see the overwhelming support for strike by the people of Barrackpore. — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) September 2, 2019

According to party officials, 18 eminent personalities are set to join the party on Tuesday at 2 pm at the party office in Kolkata.

West Bengal: 25 BJP supporters injured in a clash with TMC workers in Barrackpore. They have been taken to a hospital. BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore today in protest against the attack on party's MP Arjun Singh yesterday. https://t.co/xcRXIWkDu7 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

The MP, wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on the head, claimed Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma struck him, causing a gash on his head leading a police contingent which attacked a "peaceful" protest by the BJP over the capture of its party office at Shyamnagar. "Police intentionally attacked me. I have received about 10 to 12 stitches," said Singh after coming out of the hospital. The parliamentarian was taken to Apollo hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer, however, claimed that stones were being hurled during a clash between two groups at Kankinara and Singh suffered injuries in the melee. Local sources said a mob that had blocked a road started pelting stones at the police officers, as soon as they arrived at the spot. The force retaliated and baton-charged the gathering to clear the road.

Jo bole so nihaal, Sat sri akal: Mamata Banerjee slogans at Gurdwara Sant Kutiya

Fresh clashes broke out between the supporters of the two parties on Sunday over control of a party office at Shyamnagar, they said.