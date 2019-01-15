BJP to call election war cry after Makar Sankranti with slew of programmes in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will intensify its election campaign after Makar Sankranti that will be the auspicious time for the party to start anything and a slew of programmes and activities will be organized after this. Makar Sankranti is on January 15.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have already called a war cry for the party workers on the Ramlila Ground during the national council meeting of the BJP. The party president has fixed the target of winning 75 seats for workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said that the party president will address all the six regional conventions of booth in-charges to give them tips of winning booths. Shah will be in Lucknow on January 30 to address booth in-charges' conferences of Awadh region and in Kanpur the booth in-charge of Kanpur and Bundelkhand region.

Coordination of booth in-charge has been given to the state party vice president J P S Rathore. The BJP will also organise 19 conferences of sector co-coordinators besides booth in-charge conference. This conference will be organised in 18 commissionaires and also in Sitapur which is the 19th commissionaire as per organisation.

Several more such programmes will be organised. The BJP will be organising youth parliament and intellectual conference. BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that with the help of programmes and contacts the BJP will leave the 'gathbandhan' much behind. People of Uttar Pradesh know the repercussion of the alliance.

The election campaign of the BJP will have a reflection of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The party is being given mantra to create an environment in favour of the BJP with the help of GST and upper caste reservation. Workers of the party are now rejuvenated after the National Council.

The BJP workers have to tell people about the achievement of the party and conspiracy of the opposition.