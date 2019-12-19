  • search
    BJP buys skull caps to disturb peace: Mamata at anti-CAA rally

    Kolkata, Dec 19: West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that there should be an impartial organisation like United Nations or Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Ameneded Act.

    Imgae from AITC Twitter handle
    Imgae from AITC Twitter handle

    Targeting the saffron brigade the TMC chief alleged them of plotting to disturb peace during Friday prayers.

    While addressing a rally today in Kolkata Mamata said that Friday is 'Jumma day' (prayer day), she cautioned poeple by alleging that BJP has bought skull caps to disturb the peace.

    The Bengal CM has condemned the Centre's CAB and NRC, she had also walked the streets in a march protesting against the Citizenship Amendement Act. She also has recently changed her Twitter hndle image as 'Citizen United India'

    Mamata tweeted, "This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India's most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on #CAB #NRC and holding a poster of GandhiJi. I condemn the detention of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained."

    Mamata also added that BJP is buying skull caps for its workers, she claimed that the BJP workers are vandalising properties to malign a particular community.

    When the country is burning your job is to douse the fire: Mamata attacks Amit Shah

    She said in the anti-CAA rally, "Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against CAA."

