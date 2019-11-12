  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP blames Shiv Sena for imposition of President rule in Maharashtra

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 12: The BJP on Tuesday blamed 'stubbornness' of its estranged ally and political rival Shiv Sena, without taking its name, for imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, following a 19-day-long political impassein the state.

    Devendra Fadnavis and Sudhir Mungantiwar
    Devendra Fadnavis and Sudhir Mungantiwar

    President's Rule came into force on Tuesday evening, after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre stating that formation of a stable government wasimpossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

    'Imposition of President's Rule is an insult to the mandate of the people and this had happened because of the stubbornness of some people who disrespected that mandate. Weare keeping a close watch on evolving political situation,' senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters afterattending a BJP core committee meeting.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Will find a way to work out different ideologies, says Uddhav Thackeray

    In the assembly elections held last month for the288-member House, the BJP won the maximum 105 seats, followed by its ally Sena (56). The opposition NCP and Congress won 54and 44 seats, respectively. The poll results were announced onOctober 24.

    However, the Sena refused to back the BJP in forming agovernment claiming that the Amit Shah-led party had gone backon its promise of allotting a rotational chief ministership tothe Sena.

    Responding to the governor's invitation, the BJP on Sunday declined to form a government for want of enoughnumbers in absence of the Sena's support.

    'Despite getting a clear mandate, we didn't explore alternatives like our ally who after the poll results talked about having other options,' Mungantiwar said while referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's efforts to cobble up apossible government with the support of the Congress and theNCP.

    'If they were so confident of forming a government whythey failed to get the letters of support?' he asked.

    The Sena on Monday night failed to produce required letters of support from the Congress and the NCP when the saffron party leaders met the governor at Raj Bhavan as perthe set deadline.

    The governor then invited the NCP, the third largest bloc, to stake the claim to form a government on Tuesday night. However, President's was imposed in the evening.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra bjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue