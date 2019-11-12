BJP blames Shiv Sena for imposition of President rule in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 12: The BJP on Tuesday blamed 'stubbornness' of its estranged ally and political rival Shiv Sena, without taking its name, for imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, following a 19-day-long political impassein the state.

President's Rule came into force on Tuesday evening, after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre stating that formation of a stable government wasimpossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

'Imposition of President's Rule is an insult to the mandate of the people and this had happened because of the stubbornness of some people who disrespected that mandate. Weare keeping a close watch on evolving political situation,' senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters afterattending a BJP core committee meeting.

In the assembly elections held last month for the288-member House, the BJP won the maximum 105 seats, followed by its ally Sena (56). The opposition NCP and Congress won 54and 44 seats, respectively. The poll results were announced onOctober 24.

However, the Sena refused to back the BJP in forming agovernment claiming that the Amit Shah-led party had gone backon its promise of allotting a rotational chief ministership tothe Sena.

Responding to the governor's invitation, the BJP on Sunday declined to form a government for want of enoughnumbers in absence of the Sena's support.

'Despite getting a clear mandate, we didn't explore alternatives like our ally who after the poll results talked about having other options,' Mungantiwar said while referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's efforts to cobble up apossible government with the support of the Congress and theNCP.

'If they were so confident of forming a government whythey failed to get the letters of support?' he asked.

The Sena on Monday night failed to produce required letters of support from the Congress and the NCP when the saffron party leaders met the governor at Raj Bhavan as perthe set deadline.

The governor then invited the NCP, the third largest bloc, to stake the claim to form a government on Tuesday night. However, President's was imposed in the evening.