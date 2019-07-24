BJP beats TMC in Calcutta HC Bar association polls

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 24: The Bharatiya Janata party came up with a spectacular show in the Calcutta High Court Bar association election by winning eight of the 15 seats.

The BJP-backed panel won three of the six office-bearer's post, including that of vice-president, secretary, and one of the two assistant secretaries, said state BJP legal cell convenor Brajesh Jha.

The Trinamool Congress, which swept the Bar Association election the last time around, had to be content with five seats, including that of the treasurer.

The president's post was won by an independent Ashok Kumar Dhandhania. The Congress emerged victor in one of the assistant secretary slots. Of the nine elected executive committee members, five belong to the BJP and four to the Trinamool.