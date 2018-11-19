BJP banks more on RSS workers from other states for feedback about MP Assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 19: Generally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are put into services of the booth management by the party but this time round in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the party is relying more on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers for the feedback than the party workers. Party has deputed Vistaraks and other RSS workers from the neighbouring states for feedback and to correct the shortcomings of the party.

Sources said that national organising secretary of the BJP Ram Lal had a meeting with party workers in Bhopal asking them to take feedback from the RSS. He told the party workers that the RSS workers always have the right kind information and feedback to give to. The meeting also discussed about the resentment of the party workers in the state. Ram Lal is constantly camping in Madhya Pradesh for the election management. He is in constant touch with district coordinators to guide them to be in touch with Vistaraks and many workers from other states to understand weakness of the poll campaign and tell the RSS again after they are addressed or not.

He has also asked these leaders to tell the report about the work and activity of the local workers and office bearers to the RSS leadership. The BJP has asked the RSS workers from other states so they can give unbiased feedback and report to the organisation. The BJP is actually is keeping a tab on 2019 Lok Sabha elections besides the ongoing elections.

The BJP leaders has asked these Vistaraks to make BJP workers ready for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said that by better booth management such a huge victory should be made in the Assembly elections so the way is cleared for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is well aware that if it fails to win elections in these state, the path for it in 2019 elections are going to be really difficult.