BJP bags 11 of 24 in RS polls: NDA breaches 100 mark in Upper House

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 20: The BJP has gained ground in the Rajya Sabha after it won 8 of the 19 seats across 8 states. The party had earlier won three seats unopposed.

Some of the heavy weights who won the Rajya Sabha elections were Jyotiraditya Scindia of the BJP, Digvijaya Singh of Congress and former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shibu Soren.

The BJP's tally in the Rajya Sabha that stood at 90 now has gone up to 101 in the 245 member Upper House. The majority mark in the Upper House is 123.

This is for the first time that the NDA's tally in the Rajya Sabha has breached 100. The BJP on its own will have 86 seats and the UPA will have 65.

With the backing of the BJD, AIADMK and YSR Congress Party, the NDA will have no problem in crossing the half way mark.

Elections to 24 seats that were to be held on March 26 were deferred in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Gujarat, the BJP won three seats, while the Congress bagged one. The resignation of 8 MLAs since March had denied the Congress a second seat. The declaration of the result was delayed after the Congress demanded that two votes of the BJP be invalidated.