  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP bags 11 of 24 in RS polls: NDA breaches 100 mark in Upper House

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: The BJP has gained ground in the Rajya Sabha after it won 8 of the 19 seats across 8 states. The party had earlier won three seats unopposed.

    Some of the heavy weights who won the Rajya Sabha elections were Jyotiraditya Scindia of the BJP, Digvijaya Singh of Congress and former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shibu Soren.

    BJP bags 11 of 24 in RS polls: NDA breaches 100 mark in Upper House

    The BJP's tally in the Rajya Sabha that stood at 90 now has gone up to 101 in the 245 member Upper House. The majority mark in the Upper House is 123.

    Gujarat Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP bags 3 out of 4 seats

    This is for the first time that the NDA's tally in the Rajya Sabha has breached 100. The BJP on its own will have 86 seats and the UPA will have 65.

    With the backing of the BJD, AIADMK and YSR Congress Party, the NDA will have no problem in crossing the half way mark.

    Elections to 24 seats that were to be held on March 26 were deferred in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Gujarat, the BJP won three seats, while the Congress bagged one. The resignation of 8 MLAs since March had denied the Congress a second seat. The declaration of the result was delayed after the Congress demanded that two votes of the BJP be invalidated.

    More RAJYA SABHA News

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha bjp rajya sabha polls politics

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue