BJP attacks Congress after Vijay Mallya retweets Rahul Gandhi's post

New Delhi, June 30: The BJP on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress after fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya re-posted a tweet of Rahul Gandhi, terming it as support of a "maha thug" (big cheat) for a 'maha gathbandhan' (grand alliance).

"Rahul Gandhi has tweeted against PM Narendra Modi which was re-tweeted by the biggest defaulter of banks Vijay Mallya. It's astonishing. The question that we all would like to ask Rahul Gandhi is 'why Mr Mallya is endorsing you?," BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

"Vijay Mallya had been known as king of good times and recently he wrote a letter to PM claiming that today under strict policies of PM Modi he has been reduced to poster boy of bank default and he has become lightning rod of public anger," he added.

"Why is it that he sees his good days return under Rahul Gandhi's leadership?Country is asking Rahul Gandhi today, has the 'mahathag' entered into an alliance in 'mahagathbandhan"? Patra further said.

Earlier, Mallya re-posted a tweet of the Congress chief, who attacked the Modi government over its black money claims and promises.

"2014, HE (Modi) said: I will bring back all the "BLACK" money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C. 2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of "BLACK" money. 2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks!" Gandhi had tweeted.

