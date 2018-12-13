Home News India BJP asks its three former CMs to work in their respective states for resurgence of the party

BJP asks its three former CMs to work in their respective states for resurgence of the party

Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 13: All the three former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh respectively will have to remain in their respective states to rebuilt the support base of the party for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They have been instructed to fight the Congress government right from the day one.

Sources in the BJP said that they have been instructed to work so that the party is able to win more or less the same number of seats in these states in Lok Sabha elections. These leaders will not be given any honeymoon to relax as the central leadership feels that not much time is left with them to relax. Any decision of anyone being given any other responsibility will be taken only after 2019 general elections.

The condition of Bharatiya Janata Party is very poor in Chhattisgarh while in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, it is much better. The party leadership have also received some information about internal sabotage to the party but they will remain under wrap and will be taken up only after 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sabotage is more reported in Rajasthan while Madhya Pradesh things are much better where the BJP had lost at least 10 seats by less than 500 votes margin. NOTA has been the big spoiler for the BJP in MP.

Sources in the BJP said that a narrative was created by the opposition during the SC/ST Act movement that upper caste voter would prefer pressing NOTA button instead of voting for the BJP. This confusion prevailed till the last moment damaging the prospects of the BJP mostly in Madhya Pradesh. These leaders have been asked to deal with such narrative by creating a counter narrative. Aggrarian crisis is another issue that the BJP is very serious about to deal with.