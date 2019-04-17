BJP asks EC to review Mamata Banerjee's biopic Baghini

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 17: Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India over a biopic allegedly being made on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

In the letter, the BJP said that the EC should review the biopic named "Baghini" before its release in a similar way the biopic of PM Narendra Modi was reviewed.

"This is to draw your attention to the news in the media that a biopic allegedly of Mamata Banerjee will be released on May 3, 2019 [named Baghini]," BJP said in the letter.

"BJP requests the Hon'ble Election Commission of India and its representative in West Bengal the CEO to review the said biopic before release, on similar lines that was done by the Hon'ble Election Commission in the case of another biopic depicting Narendra Modi," the letter read.

The EC has asked for a report from West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer over the biopic.

The film is being released on May 3.

The official trailer of 'Baghini - Bengal Tigress' shows the Banerjee's journey from a determined, gritty girl to firebrand political leader of the state. Thespian Ruma Chakraborty has portrayed the role of the protagonist. Pinky Pal has produced the film.

Nehal Dutta, who is the director of 'Baghini - Bengal Tigress', said that the film can not be categorised as a biopic instead it has taken inspirations from the TMC supremo's life. He said, unlike PM Modi's biopic, this movie talks about women's empowerment, India Today reported. Opposition CPIM has submitted a petition to Election Commission seeking to stall the movie.

Earlier, the Election Commission had ordered a stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi, the biopic on the prime minister.

The PM Modi biopic was slated to release on April 11, coinciding with the first phase of the general elections. It was initially scheduled for release on April 5. However, several opposition parties knocked on the doors of the Election Commission, invoking the Model Code of Conduct, that kicked in on March 10, a month before the Lok Sabha elections.