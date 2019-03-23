  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP appoints Uma Bharti as party's Vice-president after she 'opts out' of poll fray

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Uma Bharti as the party's vice president. Bharti had decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, saying that she was 'not interested'.

    The announcement was made by Union health minister JP Nadda while releasing BJP's another list of 48 candidates.

    Uma Bharti

    Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.

    "I had announced this way back in 2016. If I had to fight, I would have contested from Jhansi. I can never change my constituency. People there are proud of me, and they consider me like their own daughter," news agency PTI quoted her as saying on Friday. The Union Minister, however, promised to campaign for the BJP until May.

    Union Minister Sushma Swaraj had also expressed her wish to refrain from contesting the Lok Sabha elections on grounds of ill-health.

    BJP releases 6th candidate list, fields Jayant Sinha from Hazaribagh

    The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on a 18-month-long pilgrimage from May.

    More UMA BHARATI News

    Read more about:

    uma bharati bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue