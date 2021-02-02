YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Budget 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP appoints in-charges for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi its assembly election in-charges for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, the party said on Tuesday.

    BJP chief JP Nadda
    BJP chief JP Nadda

    Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed in-charge for the assembly polls in Puducherry, the party added.

    Union ministers Jitendra Singh and V K Singh will be co-incharges for the assembly polls in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively, the statement added.

    JP Nadda slams Cong govt in Puducherry over graft, says BJP will capture power in coming polls

    Karnataka deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be co-incharges for Kerala and Puducherry polls respectively, the BJP said.

    Assembly polls are slated in these states in April-May.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 Assam Assembly elections 2021 Puducherry assembly elections 2021 politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 22:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X