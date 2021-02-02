BJP appoints in-charges for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi its assembly election in-charges for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, the party said on Tuesday.

Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed in-charge for the assembly polls in Puducherry, the party added.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and V K Singh will be co-incharges for the assembly polls in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively, the statement added.

Karnataka deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be co-incharges for Kerala and Puducherry polls respectively, the BJP said.

Assembly polls are slated in these states in April-May.