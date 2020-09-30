BJP appoints ex-Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 30: The BJP on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections, the party said in a statement.

The announcement came on a day party president J P Nadda is holding talks with state BJP leaders here to discuss the three-phase polls to the 243-member state assembly, including seat-sharing arrangements with allies like the JD(U) and the LJP.

The LJP has been blowing hot and cold over the issue as it is said to be unhappy over the offer being made to it by the BJP.

For the last few weeks, Fadnavis had been participating in the party's internal meetings over the Bihar polls and has even visited the state a few times. The BJP has the practice of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for state elections.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.